BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | March 15, 2020
Grand Island Public Schools Closing Due To Concerns About COVID-19

GRAND ISLAND- Sunday afternoon Grand Island Public Schools released a letter on their website announcing the closing of their schools for an extended period of time due to COVID-19.  This includes student activities also. The closure begins on Monday, March 16th. In the announcement, it said, “We have said from the beginning, this is a fluid situation, and events in the past 48 hours have encouraged us to take action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our communities. Because schools have dense populations, closing can prevent students from spreading the virus to others in their families and the community.”

