Grand Island Public Schools Closing Due To Concerns About COVID-19

GRAND ISLAND- Sunday afternoon Grand Island Public Schools released a letter on their website announcing the closing of their schools for an extended period of time due to COVID-19. This includes student activities also. The closure begins on Monday, March 16th. In the announcement, it said, “We have said from the beginning, this is a fluid situation, and events in the past 48 hours have encouraged us to take action to help slow the spread of COVID-19 across our communities. Because schools have dense populations, closing can prevent students from spreading the virus to others in their families and the community.”

We have made the decision to close Grand Island Public Schools starting Monday, March 16. We will communicate with the community frequently. The reality is this may be a several-week closure.https://t.co/SsMgBdjUUg — GIPS (@GIPublicSchools) March 15, 2020