Grand jury finds no wrongdoing in death of jail inmate

Lexington, Neb. — A Dawson County grand jury met Wednesday and determined there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of any individual in the death of an 18 year old inmate who died while in custody at the Dawson County Jail on Friday, May 24. Hugo Diego-Andres had been booked into the jail on charges of third-degree sexual assault and an immigration hold by the Lexington Police Department at 4:05 p.m. Dawson County Sheriff Ken Moody said Diego-Andres died later Friday evening.

District Judge Jim Doyle signed an order discharging the grand jury and releasing its members from further service. Based on the grand jury’s decision, no charges will be filed.