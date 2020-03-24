class="post-template-default single single-post postid-449930 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Granger Smith concert at UNK canceled; Refunds given | KRVN Radio

Granger Smith concert at UNK canceled; Refunds given

BY UNK | March 24, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Granger Smith concert at UNK canceled; Refunds given

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s spring concert featuring Granger Smith has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Smith was scheduled to perform at UNK’s Health and Sports Center on April 9. The concert will not be rescheduled.

All ticket purchases using a credit or debit card will be refunded automatically through the UNK Ticket Office. Customers can expect a refund on their statement by April 13. Any questions or issues with refunds should be directed to the box office at 308.865.1563 or lopertickets@unk.edu.

Tickets went on sale in February, with prices at $25 and $30.

The concert was organized and sponsored by Loper Programming and Activities Council.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments