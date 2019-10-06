Graphic design students have new transfer option

A new agreement between Mid-Plains Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha will make it easier than ever for students to continue their study of graphic design.

Graphic design students from Mid-Plains will now have the option of transferring directly into UNO’s School of the Arts to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art and Art History’s graphic design program.

“It’s a two plus two agreement,” said Becky Meyers, graphic design instructor. “Graphic design students will take courses to get a print design certificate and a multimedia certificate and complete an Associate of Arts degree in two years at Mid-Plains. They will finish with two years at UNO.”

In the past, several of the classes transferred, but did so as electives. Now the classes will transfer as part of the student’s studio program.

“UNO is excited about the opportunities this agreement provides students to continue their education toward a bachelor’s degree,” said Michael Hilt, dean of UNO’s College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media (CFAM). “We look forward to continued collaboration with Mid-Plains Community College to serve students and help them meet their academic and professional goals.”

The milestone has been two years in the making.

“This work was a result of a visit that nine MPCC faculty and administrators made to UNO and UNMC in October of 2017,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek, are vice president of academic affairs. “Chancellor Jeff Gold invited us to come visit both institutions and talk more about how we could partner. This is a direct result of that visit. Over the last two years, Meyers worked carefully to coordinate programmatic and course changes with information provided by Ashley McFeely, UNO’s lead faculty member in graphic design, and Jack Zerbe, School of the Arts director, making MPCC’s degree option fully transferable.”

Word has already started to spread about the agreement, and the opportunity is proving to be popular so far.

“It’s great to have another transfer option for students,” said Meyers. “I already have several who have determined they are going to be transferring to Omaha with this agreement in place. It will be a beneficial option to be able to present to students when recruiting.”

UNO’s school of the arts is a component of the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media. CFAM is united by its common conviction that imagination and human communication are inseparable aspects of the same intellectual process.

Through innovative and traditional teaching and the use of emerging technologies, the college promotes learning, research, scholarship, creative activity and service to the profession and to the broader community in all aspects of human communication.