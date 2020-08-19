GROW Nebraska receives USDA grant to provide McCook Area Businesses with Free Digital Marketing Coaching

On Wedneday, Janell Anderson Ehrke, CEO and Founder of GROW Nebraska, presented to a group of McCook area businesses on a USDA grant they received to help McCook area businesses develop a digital marketing plan.

GROW Nebraska’s USDA grant allows them to work with McCook, Sidney, and Alliance businesses for no charge to provide training, coaching, technical assistance, and free Google AdWords advertising.

“During the recent pandemic shutdown, businesses working with us and selling on-line saw an increase in sales. 83% of orders GROW Nebraska sees on-line come from out of state,” said Janell Anderson Ehrke. The training, coaching, and services GROW Nebraska provides has helped businesses adapt to the changing retail environment.

McCook Chamber of Commerce and McCook Economic Development Corporation are partnering with GROW Nebraska to make this program available to area businesses. McCook Chamber President/CEO Dawson Brunswick said, “We are happy to provide opportunities to our members to grow their business. We’re excited this opportunity will help our local businesses sell to the world.”

There is no cost to local businesses to participate in the program. The only requirement of participating is the business is a current McCook Chamber of Commerce member. To participate in the program a business goes to grownebraska.org/join. A business can choose Basic or Bundle package, choose invoice me, and don’t pay as the grant will cover the cost. GROW Nebraska will contact you for a 30-minute consultation to start the process. Funding through the grant will provide 12 months of assistance.

If a local business has more questions, you can contact Anderson Ehrke at 308.962.6767 or janell@grownebraska.org.