Growing and Cooking with Herbs Class Online and in Valentine November 5th

Have you ever wanted fresh herbs at home, but did not know how easy it is to grow them? Have you ever wanted to cook with fresh herbs, but didn’t know how to or want to pay for herbs from the grocery store? Here is your chance to learn how to do both economically!

This hands-on class will start at 6:30 p.m., Central Time, on Thursday, November 5th at Cherry County Extension Office, 365 N. Main Street, in Valentine. This class is also available online through Zoom video conferencing for anyone interested in learning at a distance.

Growing herbs in the garden or in containers is easier than most people think. Join David Lott, Nebraska Extension Horticulture Educator, to learn about the different types of herbs that are easily grown in the home garden or indoors in containers with easy care growing suggestions for the entire year.

Pat Jones, Nebraska Extension Foods Nutrition and Health Educator, will teach how to harvest and prepare food with added flavor using herbs and spices. Reduce added salts and fats to your diet by becoming familiar with cooking with herbs and spices.

Program participants will help plant a container herb garden, harvest, cook and store herbs in this class. Educational materials will be provided for all registered participants.

Please register at the Cherry County Office in Valentine by calling (402) 376-1850 by Monday, November 2nd.

If you have any questions about this program, please call David Lott at the Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Extension Office in North Platte at (308) 532-2683.