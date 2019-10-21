Guardsmen help search Lincoln prison for contraband

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415339 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | October 21, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Officials say nearly three dozen Nebraska National Guardsmen helped search the Lincoln Correctional Center for contraband.

Sunday’s search was the second time in just over a month that an outside state agency helped the Nebraska Correctional Services Department look for outlawed items, including weapons, drugs and cellphones.

The department didn’t say whether any such items were found Sunday.

Last month nearly 40 officers from other law enforcement agencies joined department employees in a search at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Prisons director Scott Frakes says the extra help lets the department carry out searches with greater effectiveness and speed.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
