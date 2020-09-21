Guide Rock man sentenced for possession of child pornography

Lincoln, Neb. — A Guide Rock, Nebraska man was sentenced Friday in federal court to four years’ imprisonment for possession of child pornography.

65 year old Robert Rose was also ordered to serve a 12-year term of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.

The Nebraska State Patrol served a search warrant at Rose’s resident in Guide Rock in July 2018. Investigators found images and videos of child pornography on Rose’s laptop that was seized in the search.

The brunt of the investigation was conducted by the NSP. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sex exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.