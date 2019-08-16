Hailstorm damages structures, vehicles in western Nebraska

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-401900 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 16, 2019
(Miller/KNEB/RRN)

 

Scottsbluff, Neb. —  A hailstorm that raced over a section of western Nebraska left behind broken windows, dented vehicles and battered crops.

The storm blew in from the west Thursday afternoon and loosed hailstones reported at 2 inches (5.1 centimeters) in diameter or bigger. The National Weather Service says there were unconfirmed reports of baseball-size hail.

Damage was reported throughout Scottsbluff, but no injuries.
Western Nebraska Regional Airport director Raul Aguallo says a Skywest plane loaded for departure was hit by the hail and didn’t take off.

