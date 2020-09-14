(Update) Hall County Administration Building reopened

Grand Island, Neb. — The Hall County Administration building has been reopened after it was evacuated Monday at approximately 9:00 a.m. due to a suspicious package. The package was found in the election office. An update on the Hall County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page said the investigation of the suspicious package is complete. The administration building is now deemed safe and open for business. The update said the Sheriff’s Office is thankful for the cooperation it received during the investigation. The building was closed for nearly 2 hours.

(Previous) Grand Island, Neb. — Due to a suspicious package discovered at the Hall County Administration Building, the Hall County Sheriff has evacuated the building. The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public stay away from the location until further notice. The FBI is talking to the election commissioner. The package was found in the election office.