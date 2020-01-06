Hall County Deputies respond to fatal semi-car crash on I-80

Grand Island, Neb. — Authorities say a woman has died in a collision involving a semitrailer on Interstate 80 in Hall County. First responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a spot about 4 miles southwest of Grand Island. They found the woman had already died. Her name hasn’t been released. Authorities say the collision involved the semitrailer and a passenger vehicle. More information about the people in both vehicles and what happened hasn’t yet been released.