Hall County Fair to Take Place With COVID-19 Protocols

The Hall County Fair has announced their intentions of presenting the 2020 county fair with full adherence to all applicable and prevailing COVID-19 protocols. The 2020 Hall County Fair is scheduled to take place in Grand Island at Fonner Park from July 22-26.

“Our primary goal is to offer an opportunity for the 4-H exhibitors of Hall County Nebraska to show their livestock and static exhibits that they have dedicated themselves to since last July,” said Hall County Fair manager Corby Flagle.

“We have trimmed and adapted our fair to comply with the evolving health and safety guidance issued by the Nebraska Central District Health Department. Plus, our website and official hall County Fair social media sources will be key in helping us convey important news and events involving the fair,” said Flagle.

The entire Hall County Fair board and all its volunteers are eager to host a fun, wholesome, Nebraska county fair that much of Central Nebraska is just as eager to experience and enjoy it for themselves.

No open class, music concerts, or entertainment in a large gathering setting are scheduled to occur.

Daily, video feeds are scheduled to present the animal judging in the Five Points Arena and a portion of the morning 4-H Horse show from the Thompson Arena. Many, but not all, events may be seen both live and archived via Facebook/HallCountyFair and via the Hall County Fair YouTube channel.

For show schedules and current information on all matters pertaining to the Hall County Fair, please go to: hallcountyfair.com or Facebook/HallCountyFair or Twitter: @hallcountyfair