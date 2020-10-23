Halloween Safety PSA from Poison Center

What about Trick-Or-Treating during a Pandemic?

Halloween is one of the most exciting and traditional holidays for children. Trick-or-treating may be discouraged or even cancelled in some regions this year due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

If children do trick-or-treat, remember additional safety measures. Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a chance for increased creativity and more importantly, this is a good time to teach children the importance of staying safe.

If your children are planning to trick-or-treat the nurses and

pharmacists at the Nebraska Regional Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to take extra precautions ensuring everyone has a safe and happy Halloween.

Look for outdoor events, but avoid crowds, and follow safe distance rules even when outdoors.

Sponsor an outdoor block party as an alternative to wide-range trick-or-treating

If you are sick, stay home and don’t prepare or distribute treats.

If you go to a pumpkin patch or apple orchard use hand sanitizer before and after your visit.

with the mouth, skin or eyes. Small children may put these in their mouths, as they are soft to chew on and can be easily broken open. Homemade treats or anything out of its original wrapper should be thrown away unless parents

are positive of the identity of the person from which it came. Wipe down all outer wrappers. Give out individual treat bags instead of having children put their hands in a bowl of candy.

Marijuana edibles can be found in many shapes and sizes and they resemble traditional candies in

their names and packaging. This is another good reason to check all your children’s candy. Costumes should be warm, well- fitting and non-flammable. Use cloth face coverings as part of a

costume. Remember: a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Make sure children are accompanied by an adult and take a flashlight along if it is dark. All

children should stay in their own neighborhood. Frostbite can occur if dry ice touches the skin or mouth. Serving punch with dry ice is generally

acceptable, but with COVID-19 it would be best not to serve punch this year at a gathering.

The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is a free community service to the public.

Call 1-800-222-1222 to talk immediately to a Registered Nurse or Pharmacist 24/7/365.

Text “poison” to 797979 to save the contact information in your smart phone.

Be safe and enjoy your Halloween!