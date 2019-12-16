Hamilton, Merrick County Alcohol Inspections Find 100% Compliance

Grand Island, Neb. — On Friday, December 13, Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) conducted alcohol inspections in Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

All 37 of the businesses inspected checked the minor’s identification and refused the sale of alcohol for a 100 percent compliance rate.

“This is the result we love to see when our investigators conduct alcohol inspections,” said Captain Russell Lewis, Commander of Troop C. “Thanks to all of these businesses and the clerks for doing their part to prevent underage drinking.”

This operation was made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. NSP conducts alcohol inspections in an effort to keep alcohol awa