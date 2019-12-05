Hampton High School hosting first ever robotics tournament

Columbus, Neb. — December 7 will mark a first for Hampton High School who is hosting its inaugural robotics tournament for over 25 central Nebraska teams. Nebraska Public Power District sponsors the Open division tournaments because of the focus on innovation and opportunities in electrical engineering.

Competing teams will be randomly paired with other teams from different communities, to complete tasks and earn points.

Teams from Columbus, Hampton, Henderson, Holdrege, Stromsburg, St. Paul and York will be competing in the inaugural tournament. Doors will open to competitors at 7:30 a.m. with matches taking place throughout the day, leading up to the finals matches at roughly 3:15 p.m.

High school and middle school teams will participate in multiple CREATE Open Tournaments powered by NPPD throughout the year. Several tournaments have already been scheduled across the state, leading up to the US Open Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa this April.