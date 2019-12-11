Harry V. Temple House Listed on National Register of Historical Places

Residents and visitors of Lexington have long noticed the beautiful three-story Queen Anne located northeast of downtown, and now the Harry V. Temple House is being recognized by the National Register as a significant historic place.

The unique architecture and the Queen Anne style home gave the Temple house a great chance of becoming a recognized historical place. Dave Calease of the History Nebraska Preservation Office was also impressed with the condition of the house.

The house is named after Harry Vane Temple, a successful banker and early settler of Lexington. The bank he founded in 1881, now know as Temple’s First National Bank, is still standing.

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s inventory of properties deemed worthy of preservation. It is part of a national program to coordinate and support local and private efforts to identify, evaluate, and protect the nation’s historic and archaeological resources.