Hastings City offices to close temporarily due to rising COVID-19 cases

Following the latest guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the South Heartland District Health Department, the City of Hastings is temporarily closing certain city buildings to the public starting Monday, Oct. 19, in an effort to avoid potential exposures of COVID-19. In most cases, city services will still be available via phone, online or drive-thru.

City Hall

City Hall will be closed to public foot traffic effective on Monday, but services are still available via phone at 402-461-2309 and the drive-thru.

Utilities Department Business Office

The Utilities Department business office is still closed due to construction, but customers can pay their bills online by clicking here or by dropping a payment off at one of the several drop boxes across the city. Utilities customers can also utilize the drive-thru at City Hall at 220 N Hastings Avenue for cash payments requiring a receipt from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Hastings Public Library

The Hastings Public Library will be closed effective Monday until further notice. Due dates will be extended for items that are checked out, and free books will be available to pick up from newspaper bins located in the alley. Lockers, also in the alley, are still available for contactless book reservation pick up. The bins and lockers are located in the alley. All programs and early literacy story times will continue to remain online through the end of the year on our Facebook Page. The digital library is still available to access digital media such as ebooks, audiobooks and the information directory by clicking here.

Hastings Museum

The Hastings Museum will also close on Monday until further notice, as the city works to encourage social distancing under guidelines from health officials. Digital activities are still available here.

Hastings Parks and Recreation Community Center

The Hastings Parks and Recreation Community Center will also close to the public on Monday until further notice. Bookings with the City Auditorium will follow the latest directed health measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Lobbies for Hastings Fire and Rescue

The lobbies for Hastings Fire and Rescue will be closed starting on Monday, but emergency services will still be available. Non-emergency business can be conducted via phone at 402-461-2350. Online applications for burn permits can be found here.

Hastings Police Department

The Hastings Police Department lobby remains open because it allows for proper separation, and masks are required.