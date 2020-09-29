Hastings College pauses in-person lectures, sports

HASTINGS, Neb. – Hastings College is pausing some in-person classes and all of its athletics this week after six members of the college tested positive for the coronavirus and another 54 were self-isolating or in quarantine. The Hastings Tribune says the decision will keep students on campus but change the way they attend classes for the rest of the week. All athletic practices and contests are suspended through Saturday. The suspensions went into effect at 4 p.m. Monday and are set to expire at 9 a.m. Sunday. The situation will be reviewed on Friday, however, so officials can determine if the suspensions need to continue.