Hastings College sophomores ready for Spring study abroad experiences

(Hastings, Nebraska) – About half of all Hastings College sophomores will embark on their study abroad destinations in the first part of March. Students this spring will travel to Ireland, France, the United Kingdom and Spain.

In August 2019, the other half of the sophomore class traveled to Peru, France, Panama and Canada.

Hastings College’s study abroad program is a component of the College’s CORE curriculum and allows all sophomores to travel at no additional cost.

“We’re excited for the rest of the sophomore class to embark on their study abroad experience,” said Grant Hunter, director of international programs at Hastings College. “Students return from these experiences with a deeper understanding of the world, and that’s a valuable paradigm as they continue their coursework for the remainder of the and their time here at Hastings College. Our goal is to have students able to apply their global mindset into their chosen career or graduate school.”

Students traveling to Ireland will be hosted by the Institute of Study Abroad Ireland. They will visit Derry/Londonderry, study the Troubles and examine Irish culture through the lens of history from Medieval times to today.

Students in France will spend time in Lyon and Paris. They’ll explore cinema, food and agriculture, including going behind the scenes at Chateau de Champ-Renard, an award winning vineyard. The group will also have a day of programming with the College’s partners, Groupe IGS in Lyon and Paris.

Students traveling to the United Kingdom will study through the lens of business, economics, performance and art. Most of their time will be spent in the London area, but the group will also travel to Scotland to explore Scottish cuisine and the Highland Games.

The Spain group will spend time with Hastings College’s university partner Universidad Católica de Murcia (UCAM) exploring Spanish culture and language, and also spend time in Granada.

Hunter said following the success of this year’s sophomore study abroad experiences, study abroad experiences for the 2020-21 academic year are already being planned, and will be announced later this spring.

In addition to the sophomore study abroad experiences this spring, five students are traveling to Ireland for the Irish Fellows program. This group, which was previously announced, will spend three weeks in Ireland.