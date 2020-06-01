class="post-template-default single single-post postid-464759 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY RRN | June 1, 2020
Hastings man is victim in rollover crash

Hershey, Neb. — The victim of a one-vehicle rollover crash Saturday near the Hershey interchange of Interstate 80 was identified as a Hastings man. The North Platte 911 Center received a call of a vehicle rollover about 4 p.m. at mile marker 164 on Interstate 80. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Deputies and first responders arrived at the scene and found 62 year old Randy McCoy of Hastings deceased.

Accident Investigators determined McCoy was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 and left the road. The vehicle entered the north ditch, struck a drainage culvert and rolled numerous times. The vehicle came to rest on South River Road, just north of Interstate 80. Investigators say McCoy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. Marijuana was suspected as a contributing factor in the accident.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
