class="post-template-default single single-post postid-509526 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Hastings mayor hospitalized after virus-related symptoms | KRVN Radio

Hastings mayor hospitalized after virus-related symptoms

BY Associated Press | January 20, 2021
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Hastings mayor hospitalized after virus-related symptoms
Courtesy/City of Hastings website: cityofhastings.org

Hastings, Neb. — The mayor of Hastings says he has been admitted to a hospital after experiencing severe symptoms he attributed to a coronavirus infection.

Mayor Corey Stutte issued a statement Tuesday through the city saying he was taken Monday to a Hastings hospital after an incident that included a fall, seizure, an irregular heartbeat and bleeding on the brain.

The 39-year-old Stutte was being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit and said in the statement that he expected to recover. Stutte attributed the problems to long-term effects of his COVID-19 infection.

© 2021 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: