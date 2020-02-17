Hastings motorcycle rider dies in collision with pickup

Hastings, Neb. — A collision between an eastbound motorcycle and a westbound pickup truck Sunday afternoon caused the death of a Hastings motorcycle rider.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. at U.S. Highway 6 and Roseland Avenue. 54 year old Jeffrey D. Hoffart of Hastings was eastbound on Highway 6 when his motorcycle collided with the westbound pickup west of Hastings.

Hoffart was transported from the scene to Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital when he was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the pickup, 81 year old Gerald M. Mousel of Roseland, was taken to Mary Lanning, along with his passenger, Sharon Mousel, with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger, Laura Mousel was uninjured.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies determined the pickup truck failed to yield to the motorcycle while making a southbound turn from onto Roseland Avenue.

Next of kin has been notified. Alcohol or drug use is not suspected.