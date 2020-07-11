Health alert removed at Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. – A health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, has been removed at Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County.

Samples taken by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy earlier this week at Wagon Train Lake were below the health alert threshold of 8 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

Lakes with beaches and those that allow power boating are tested weekly through the summer, and sampling results will be updated every Friday. Health alerts are lifted immediately when algal toxin levels are below 8 ppb. To view weekly data for the lakes sampled, visit deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw/.

For more information on harmful algal blooms, read this Fact Sheet.