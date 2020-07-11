class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472471 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Health alert removed at Wagon Train Lake | KRVN Radio

Health alert removed at Wagon Train Lake

BY Nebraska Game & Parks Commission | July 11, 2020
Home News Regional News
Health alert removed at Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. – A health alert for harmful algal blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, has been removed at Wagon Train Lake in Lancaster County.

Samples taken by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy earlier this week at Wagon Train Lake were below the health alert threshold of 8 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

Lakes with beaches and those that allow power boating are tested weekly through the summer, and sampling results will be updated every Friday. Health alerts are lifted immediately when algal toxin levels are below 8 ppb. To view weekly data for the lakes sampled, visit deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw/.

For more information on harmful algal blooms, read this Fact Sheet.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: