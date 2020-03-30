Hearings held for two men in Furnas County sex trafficking investigation

Two men charged in connection with a Furnas County sex trafficking investigation appeared in Furnas County Court Monday. County judge Timothy Hoeft conducted separate preliminary hearings for 37-year-old Terry Smith, Jr. and 40-year-old Bucky Weaver. Smith is charged with is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Sex Trafficking of a Minor. He has been released after bond of 10% of $500,000 was posted for him. Bucky Weaver is charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. He has been released on 10% of $250,000 bond.

Court records outlining the cases against the men have all been sealed. Both men waived their preliminary hearings and Judge Hoeft bound their cases over to Furnas County District Court. Arraignment dates in District Court were not immediately set.

Bonds for both men were continued though Weaver’s attorney had sought a lower bond and removal of a restriction that he have no contact with minors other than his own children. Judge Hoeft denied both requests.

The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, Furnas County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office,