Helpful Tips for Those Attending UNK Commencement

KEARNEY – Friday’s commencement at the University of Nebraska at Kearney is being hosted outdoors for the first time since 1990.

The celebration, which includes both spring and summer graduates, begins at 10 a.m. on Foster Field at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. The processional begins at 9:40 a.m.

Here are some tips for students, faculty, staff and others attending:

General Parking: Guests are encouraged to park in Lot 14 north of College of Education, Lot 10 east of Cushing Coliseum and Lot 11 along University Drive southwest of the main lot at Cope Stadium. Other parking is available in Lots 13 and 32 near Otto Olsen and all other lots surrounding the stadium.

Handicap / VIP Parking: Lot 12 west of Cope Stadium

Graduate Parking: Lot 3 east of the Nebraskan Student Union and Lot 1 east of Centennial Towers East

Stage Party Parking: Lot 4 north of the Nebraskan Student Union

Masks and Distancing: Guests and graduates must wear masks to participate. Attendees also are asked to practice physical distancing.

Tickets: Commencement is not open to the general public. Attendees must have a ticket. Six tickets will be given to each graduate, who is responsible for their distribution. Tickets will be handed out Thursday at

Livestream: A pre-commencement show will air beginning at 9:20 am. at www.youtube.com/UNKearney. It will be followed by a live broadcast of the event. A live viewing also is available in the Fine Arts Building south of the stadium for guests beyond the six-per-student limit and others.

Seating: Guests should enter the main entrance of Cope Stadium and be seated on the west side of the stadium. North stadium seating also is open. The northeast stadium entrance also will be open for entry. No guests will be allowed to sit or gather on the field.

Handicap Seating: Located on the west side of the stadium on the third level. Enter the “Press Box Entrance” on the southwest corner of the stadium and take the elevator to the third floor. Ushers will be available to assist.

Graduate Assembly: 9:15 a.m. Graduate College gathers north of Men’s Hall; College of Business and Technology gathers east and south of Men’s Hall; College of Arts and Sciences gathers south of Student Union; College of Education gathers west and south of Antelope Hall.

Faculty Assembly: 9:15 a.m. north of Mantor Hall

Weather: The forecast calls for a high of 82 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph and a 10% chance of rain.

Concessions: Concession stands will not be open. UNK will provide free bottled water to guests.

First Aid: First aid will be located at the northwest corner of the stadium.

Bag Policy: UNK encourages guests to not bring any type of bags, coolers, backpacks, umbrellas, strollers, packages or containers into the stadium.

Social Media: Follow @UNKearney and #lopergrad on Twitter to see photos and posts

Pre-Ceremony Student Records: Reader cards distributed outside on the southeast corner of the Nebraskan Student Union.

Post-Ceremony Diplomas: Distributed inside the tent north of Cope Fountain.