DHHS to Host Career Fair September 21 in Kearney

Lincoln – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will host a career fair Saturday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Kearney at 4011 7th Avenue, Suite A. DHHS is recruiting for Youth Security Specialists and multiple food service roles, including cooks, supervisors and leaders.

DHHS teammates are passionate about their careers. Here’s what some of them say about the work they do to help people live better lives:

“A lot of these kids have great potential, and I want to help open doors for them.” Whisper, Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center

“I’ve had a lot of jobs, but in this one, I feel like I make a difference every day.” Jacob, Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center

“Seeing the progress that you make with the kids—it’s definitely worth coming here.” Sarah, Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center

Teammates will be available to discuss and answer questions about open positions, DHHS benefits and the application process. Interviews will be scheduled and held on site.

DHHS offers a comprehensive package of pay, benefits, paid time off and workplace opportunities to help teammates get the most out of their career. Eligible teammates also have access to a competitive benefits package that includes health insurance, retirement and vacation benefits.

Explore career opportunities within DHHS and learn more about the upcoming career fair by visiting dhhs.ne.gov/kearneyjobs.