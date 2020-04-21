WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is passing for now on deciding whether juries must find all facts necessary to impose a death sentence or whether judges can play a role. It’s an issue Nebraska and Missouri death row inmates had asked the court to take up. The high court on Monday declined to hear appeals brought by Nikko Jenkins and Craig Wood. The court didn’t comment in turning away the cases.
High court declines to hear Nebraska, Missouri death cases
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments