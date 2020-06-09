class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466273 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
High winds topple semi near Maxwell

BY RRN | June 9, 2020
High winds topple semi near Maxwell
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol photo of semi blown over west of Maxwell at mile marker 189. 06-09-20

Maxwell, Neb. — Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have been  reopened where a semi was blown over just west of Maxwell. The mishap occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 189. Traffic was backed up for a time.  Both eastbound lanes were reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol. Arrival of wreckers to remove semi. 06-09-20
