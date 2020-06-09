Maxwell, Neb. — Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound have been reopened where a semi was blown over just west of Maxwell. The mishap occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 189. Traffic was backed up for a time. Both eastbound lanes were reopened shortly after 10:30 a.m.
High winds topple semi near Maxwell
Courtesy/Nebraska State Patrol photo of semi blown over west of Maxwell at mile marker 189. 06-09-20
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information