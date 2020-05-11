Highlights from Gov. Ricketts Monday Media Briefing on COVID-19 Response

Today at his daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that less restrictive Directed Health Measures will take effect in three additional regions in southern Nebraska on May 18, 2020. These regions are the South Heartland, Public Health Solutions, and Two Rivers districts.

The Governor also issued guidance to resume baseball and softball in June, with enhanced physical distancing measures in place for the safety of athletes, coaches, and spectators. Practices will be permitted starting on June 1st, and games can take place as of June 18th. Department of Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt joined Gov. Ricketts to talk about the resumption of youth sports.

Additionally, Governor Ricketts highlighted new business reopening guidelines posted online today by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). These documents provide guidance to salons/barber shops, massage therapy services, and body art services as they reopen.

Below are highlights from each portion of today’s meeting: