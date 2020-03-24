Highway 97 fatality occurs in foggy conditions

McPherson County, Neb. — A two-vehicle crash Monday morning in foggy conditions about 1 & 1/2 miles north of the Lincoln/McPherson county line claimed the life of one person. A northbound four-door car crossed the Highway 97 center line and collided with an empty southbound fuel tanker truck according to a news release from McPherson County Sheriff Thomas Burch.

37 year old Sheila Viter died in the crash which occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Sheriff Burch says dense fog was present at the time of the crash. The driver of the truck was a 40 year old Tryon man. He was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released. Traffic on the highway was blocked for a time. Nebraska Department of Transportation employees directed traffic through the crash site.