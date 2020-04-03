Hit-and-run accident results in Columbus woman’s death

COLUMBUS- Authorities say deputies found and arrested a man suspected of leaving the scene near Columbus after his pickup truck fatally struck a woman walking on a street. The 56-year-old man was driving west a little before 1 a.m. Thursday when the woman was struck about a mile east of Columbus. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. She’s been identified as 19-year-old Jaqueline Robledo, who lived in Columbus. Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff says the man drove away but was spotted a few minutes later and taken into custody. Online court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged.