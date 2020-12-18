Hitchcock County death investigation

Trenton, Neb. — The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office early Friday responded to the death of a man in Palisade.

The County’s 911 center sent an ambulance to 308 North Osborn in Palisade where a 58 year old male was transported from that residence to Great Plains Health in North Platte for a gunshot wound.

No other information is available at this time. A suspect has not been identified and is still at large.

The Wauneta/Palisade school was notified and was closed.

The Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Hayes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistance is also being provided by the Nebraska State Patrol which is asking the public to report any suspicious activity or individuals by calling 911.