Hitchcock County Fatality

Culbertson, Neb. — An two-vehicle apparent head-on pickup crash in Hitchcock County resulted in a fatality. Nebraska State Patrol Troopers went to the scene on Tuesday 3 miles west of Culbertson on Highway 6 at approximately 5:12 p.m.

The driver of the first pickup was 61 year old James Cannia of Mitchell, Neb. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the second pickup was 20 year old Shanel Barnard of Wauneta, Neb. The other occupant of the pickup was a 17 year old female. Both were injured and were transported to McCook Community Hospital and later airlifted to CHI Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Seat belts were not in use by Barnard and the other occupant of the second pickup. Cannia’s seat belt was in use. The crash scene remains under investigation and next of kin has been notified for Cannia.

Agencies assisting at the scene were Culbertson Volunteer Fire Department and Hitchcock County Sheriff’s Office. The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office completed the next-of-kin notification. An NSP accident reconstruction investigation is taking place.