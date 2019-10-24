class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415958 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Drug Take Back site in Holdrege Saturday | KRVN Radio

Drug Take Back site in Holdrege Saturday

BY Holdrege Police Department | October 24, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Drug Take Back site in Holdrege Saturday

Point of Contact: Chief Dennis DaMoude

On Saturday Oct 26th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.  the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring a drug take back with the assistance of the Holdrege Police Department, Phelps  County Safety Coalition and Phelps Memorial Health Center. The drug take back focuses on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This  will provide an opportunity for the public to turn in expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement for destruction. The public can  drop off their drugs on the south side of the Holdrege Middle School drop off lane on the  600 block of 14 th Avenue.

The DEA advises this event is for patients and their families to dispose of unwanted medications.  Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may not to drop off their excess medications for disposal.  Any solid dosage from pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.) in consumer containers  will be accepted. Small (pint size or less) bottles of cough syrups may be accepted if they are in their original container and tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

No needles will be accepted. Intra-venous (IV) solutions, injectables and syringes will NOT  be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. Inhalers and other  compressed air  cylinders Will Not be accepted.

The public should dispose of medications in its original container (Rx vial) or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. You are not  required to remove the Rx labels from the bottles.  To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, the DEA will allow the  collecting vaping pens and cartridges at drug take back sites. Vaping pens without the internal  batteries may be brought in to the drug take back. Vaping Pens with batteries in them, are  considered a potential fire hazard and will not be accepted.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in  home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug  abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses  due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from  family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now  advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the  toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

If citizens cannot make it to the drug take back, they may still drop them off at any time at the  Holdrege Police Department 813 5 th Avenue.  If you have any questions please call the Holdrege Police Department at 995-4407 or you may go  to the DEA website at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments