Drug Take Back site in Holdrege Saturday

Point of Contact: Chief Dennis DaMoude

On Saturday Oct 26th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. the Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring a drug take back with the assistance of the Holdrege Police Department, Phelps County Safety Coalition and Phelps Memorial Health Center. The drug take back focuses on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This will provide an opportunity for the public to turn in expired, unwanted or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement for destruction. The public can drop off their drugs on the south side of the Holdrege Middle School drop off lane on the 600 block of 14 th Avenue.

The DEA advises this event is for patients and their families to dispose of unwanted medications. Pharmacies, hospitals and physicians may not to drop off their excess medications for disposal. Any solid dosage from pharmaceutical products (tablets, capsules, etc.) in consumer containers will be accepted. Small (pint size or less) bottles of cough syrups may be accepted if they are in their original container and tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

No needles will be accepted. Intra-venous (IV) solutions, injectables and syringes will NOT be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens. Inhalers and other compressed air cylinders Will Not be accepted.

The public should dispose of medications in its original container (Rx vial) or by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into the disposal box. You are not required to remove the Rx labels from the bottles. To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, the DEA will allow the collecting vaping pens and cartridges at drug take back sites. Vaping pens without the internal batteries may be brought in to the drug take back. Vaping Pens with batteries in them, are considered a potential fire hazard and will not be accepted.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards.

If citizens cannot make it to the drug take back, they may still drop them off at any time at the Holdrege Police Department 813 5 th Avenue. If you have any questions please call the Holdrege Police Department at 995-4407 or you may go to the DEA website at: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/