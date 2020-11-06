Holdrege Fatality Accident Thursday Night

The Holdrege Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, and Holdrege Fire Department investigated a one vehicle accident on Thurday. evening at around 11:10 PM.

HPD received a 911 call regarding a vehicle going under the water at North Park Lake in Holdrege. The caller had advised that the car had one or two occupants in the vehicle.

When officers arrived, the car was fully submerged in the lake. The vehicle was removed from the lake after a dive team found the location of the car in the lake.

Both occupants were deceased at the scene. Both occupants were juveniles, aged 16 and 14. Next of kin has been notified.

The matter is still under investigation.