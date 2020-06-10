Holdrege man continues competency evaluations

A 47-year-old Holdrege man continues to be evaluated to determine his competency to stand trial in Phelps County District Court. Manuel Gomez is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder and one count of 1st Degree Assault in a shooting rampage that occurred in Holdrege on February 21, 2019. He is accused in the shooting deaths of 65-year-old Raymond Burton and 54-year-old David Rogers. He is also accused of shooting 64-year-old attorney Doyle Morse in the abdomen. Gomez was a client of Morse.

After two competency evaluations last year, Gomez was incompetent to stand trial in August 2019 and has been undergoing treatment at Lincoln Regional Center.

On May 7, 2020 Phelps County District Judge Terri Harder presided over a hearing where a competency evaluation was received. It was dated April 30, 2020 and was prepared by Jennifer Cimpel Bohn, a clinical psychologist at Lincoln Regional Center. The results of that report were not listed in a court record. Judge Harder approved the defendant’s request to obtain a second evaluation of his competency to stand trial. Following the hearing, Gomez was returned to Lincoln Regional Center pending the result of the second evaluation.

Gomez also faces three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.