Holdrege man dead in two-vehicle crash

Phelps County, Neb. — A man has died in a crash between a car and a recreational vehicle in Phelps County. The Nebraska State Patrol confirms the crash occurred Sunday about 8:15 p.m. south of Elm Creek, just inside Phelps County.

The State Patrol says the car was eastbound on county road 747 when it failed to halt at a stop sign at Highway 183 and struck the southbound RV. The RV rolled into the east ditch and caught fire.

The driver of the car, 39 year old Toby Spaulding of Holdrege, died in the crash. It was determined Spaulding was not wearing a seat belt.

The RV was driven by 41 year old Marshall Nelms of Kearney. Nelms and a passenger, who were both wearing seat belts were not injured.