class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409488 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Holdrege man dead in two-vehicle crash | KRVN Radio

Holdrege man dead in two-vehicle crash

BY Rural Radio Network | September 23, 2019
Home News Regional News
Holdrege man dead in two-vehicle crash

Phelps County, Neb. — A man has died in a crash between a car and a recreational vehicle in Phelps County. The Nebraska State Patrol confirms the crash occurred Sunday about 8:15 p.m. south of Elm Creek, just inside Phelps County.

The State Patrol says the car was eastbound on county road 747 when it failed to halt at a stop sign at Highway 183 and struck the southbound RV. The RV rolled into the east ditch and caught fire.

The driver of the car, 39 year old Toby Spaulding of Holdrege, died in the crash. It was determined Spaulding was not wearing a seat belt.

The RV was driven by 41 year old Marshall Nelms of Kearney. Nelms and a passenger, who were both wearing seat belts were not injured.

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments