Holdrege PD compiles report from holiday enforcement campaign

The Holdrege Police Department participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Crackdown

from December 18 th through January 1 st . The department received a grant from the Nebraska

Department of Roads Highway Safety Office for selective alcohol overtime enforcement for up

to $1,200.00 to reimburse officers for overtime hours.

Officers during the grant period conducted 36 traffic stops.

Two drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. One citation for open container, one for failure to yield and one for a stop sign violation.

37 warnings were issued including:

4 headlight violations 4 driving without headlights

1 for failure to yield 2 no proof of insurance

2 stop sign 3 tail light violations

4 license plate/registrations violations 8 speeding

2 improper turns 3 left of center

1 stop light violation 2 turning violations

1 Engine Brake violation 1 Erratic driving

1 brake light violation

All drivers are encouraged to drink moderately and have a designated driver if they intend to drive after consuming alcohol. Remember…”You’re going to go to jail if we catch you driving drunk!”