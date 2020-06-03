Holdrege PD summarizes recent Click it or Ticket Campaign

The Holdrege Police Dept. participated in the Click it or Ticket Campaign from Monday May 18th through Sunday May 31st. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office has provided for up to $1,000 to reimburse officers for working overtime to enforce traffic laws and specifically seat belt and child safety seat violations.

Prior to the enforcement period the police department did a pre-seat belt survey with results showing 45% use of seat belts. The post survey showed only a three percent increase to 48% use of seat belts.

61 traffic stops were made during the grant period. There were 27 citations given to include 1 open container, 2 minors in possession of alcohol, 7 seat belt citations, 1 careless driving cite, 7 speeding citations, 2 no insurance cites, 5 license plate/registration, 2 no operators’ licenses a careless driving cite and one DUI arrest.

57 different warning violations were given for speeding, headlight violations, license plate violations, careless driving, stop light, failure to yield, insurance, headlight/taillight and turning violations.

The Holdrege Police Department would like to remind drivers’ Nebraska Child Passenger Safety Laws changed January 1, 2019.

* Children must ride rear facing up to age 2 or until they reach the upper weight of height limit allowed by the car seat manufacturer.

* All children up to age 8 must ride secured correctly in a federally-approved car seat or booster seat.

* Children up to age 8 must ride in the back seat, as long as there is a back seat equipped with a seatbelt and is not already occupied by other children under eight years of age.

*Children ages 8 to 18 must ride secured in a seat belt or child safety seat (belt positioning booster)

Violations carry a $25.00 fine plus associated court costs and 1 point may be assessed against the operator’s driving record. (Statute # 60-6,267)

Studies continue to show drivers, passengers wearing seat belts and children placed in safety seats reduce the likelihood of serious injury if involved in a motor vehicle crash. Drivers and passengers in vehicles are encouraged to use their seat belt as it is the single most preventative action that can be taken to reduce injuries and death while riding in motor vehicle.