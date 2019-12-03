Kearney, Neb. — The City of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is coordinating the 2nd Annual Holiday Light Festival, from December 7 – 15, at Yanney Heritage Park. Twenty-eight businesses and organizations have decorated trees and open areas, along the walkway from the Peterson Activity Center to the Gottschalk Observation Tower. Special “Activity Nights” will be conducted on December 7, 10, and 14, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. On these nights, families can enjoy a trackless train, giant snow globe, hot chocolate, Santa, photo opportunities, and festive entertainment. “Light Nights” will occur on December 8, 9, 11, 12 and 13, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. On these nights the park will still be lit up and restrooms will be available, but there will not be any additional activities. This event is free to the public. Please contact the Park and Recreation Department, at (308) 237-4644, for more information.