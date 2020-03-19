Homestead Bank takes steps in uncertain times

Homestead Bank is closely monitoring the advice of our President, Centers for Disease Control, our Governor and Department of Health and Human Services. As a result, our Mission Statement at this time is “to offer uninterrupted service to our customers, while keeping our Homestead Bank Employees, our customers, their families, and our communities safe.”

With this in mind, Homestead Bank Management has made some difficult decisions to give us the best opportunity to do our part in protecting our communities and continuing to provide access to the financial products our customers rely on.

Homestead Bank’s Lobbies will be open by appointment only. All of our ATM’s and Drive thru’s will be available to you, as they have in the past.

Also, just a reminder, you can access your account 24/7 to look up balances, pay bills, and transfer money. This can be done by going to our website at www.homestead.bank and using our on-line banking. You can also download our APP on your electronic device for the same service.

We hope that everyone stays healthy and safe during this time. Rest assured, your finances are safe and secure, just like they always have been.

Thank you from the staff at Homestead Bank.