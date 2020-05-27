Hot Meals USA to Continue Food Service in Lexington

7,300 free hot meals were delivered or handed out in the past two weeks by Hot Meals USA in Lexington, and in an announcement by the Lexington Community Foundation a decision to extend this effort for four more weeks has been made.

While continuing the Hot Meals Program, the Lexington Community Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist. The link for sign up dates and times is: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4FA8A823AAF94-hotmeals

Some notable updates to the program are: