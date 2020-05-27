Hot Meals USA to Continue Food Service in Lexington

7,300 free hot meals were delivered or handed out in the past two weeks by Hot Meals USA in Lexington, and in an announcement by the Lexington Community Foundation a decision to extend this effort for four more weeks has been made.
While continuing the Hot Meals Program, the Lexington Community Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist. The link for sign up dates and times is: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040A4FA8A823AAF94-hotmeals
Some notable updates to the program are:
- Evening meals will be available for delivery or curbside pickup Thursday and Friday evenings from 5-6:00 p.m. beginning Thursday, May 28th and continuing through Friday June 19th. We will continue to operate the free meals from the St. Ann’s Parish Center – 1003 Taft Street.
- There will be no Saturday distribution of meals.
- FREE boxes of food from the USDA will also be handed out each Thursday. The boxes will include a variety of produce items and may contain dairy and protein.