BY Dave Schroeder | April 30, 2020
Cozad Fire and Rescue handled a house fire in Cozad Wednesday afternoon. Training Officer Trevor Munster says they were summoned to 6th and Avenue D around 2:10pm. They arrived on scene about five minutes later with smoke and fire coming out of a second floor window. The fire was declared under control and out by 2:30pm.

Fire damage was limited to one room on the second floor, mainly around a window. Smoke damage through out the house and some water damage due to fire suppression.

Munster says the cause was deemed to be “electrical accidental” at this time. Besides Cozad Police Department and Cozad Board of Public Works assisted at the scene. The fire department responded with 7 personnel, a pumper and ambulance. The fire was under control and out by 2:30pm.

 

