Housing Help

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The state of Nebraska has approved $3 million in grants to help communities recover from flooding in the spring and rebuild housing.

Six Nebraska communities will each receive $500,000 to help with projects related to housing. They are Nebraska City, Fremont, Peru, Lynch, Wood River and Pierce County.

The money will help pay to demolish some houses in the flood plain, rebuild or rehabilitate some homes and help some families with down payments on new homes.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development used money from an affordable housing program to pay for the grants to help communities recover after the severe spring flooding.