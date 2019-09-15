class="post-template-default single single-post postid-407882 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Housing Help | KRVN Radio

Housing Help

BY Associated Press | September 15, 2019
Home News Regional News
Housing Help

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The state of Nebraska has approved $3 million in grants to help communities recover from flooding in the spring and rebuild housing.
Six Nebraska communities will each receive $500,000 to help with projects related to housing. They are Nebraska City, Fremont, Peru, Lynch, Wood River and Pierce County.
The money will help pay to demolish some houses in the flood plain, rebuild or rehabilitate some homes and help some families with down payments on new homes.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development used money from an affordable housing program to pay for the grants to help communities recover after the severe spring flooding.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments