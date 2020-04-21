Howard County Has Sixth Positive COVID-19 Case

Burwell, NE –Loup Basin Public Health Department received confirmation of the sixth COVID-19

case in Howard County. This case is a woman in her 30s who was exposed to a person with

COVID-19. The individual has been self-isolating at home since April 17, 2020. All close contacts

have been identified and asked to self-quarantine at home. Patient information is considered

protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

(HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient privacy.

Governor Ricketts’ announced on Monday, that the State is giving greater authority to

healthcare providers to conduct tests for COVID-19. Providers are being encouraged to move

away from clinical diagnosis and confirm cases through laboratory testing.

Nebraska also issued a new Directed Health Measure on Monday to allow elective surgeries to

resume on May 4 th under certain guidelines. Hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they

maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, and

have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) in their specific

facility.

For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services

website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or

on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).