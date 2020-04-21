Howard County Has Sixth Positive COVID-19 Case

Burwell, NE –Loup Basin Public Health Department received confirmation of the sixth COVID-19
case in Howard County. This case is a woman in her 30s who was exposed to a person with
COVID-19. The individual has been self-isolating at home since April 17, 2020. All close contacts
have been identified and asked to self-quarantine at home. Patient information is considered
protected health information under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
(HIPAA) and will not be provided to protect the patient privacy.
Governor Ricketts’ announced on Monday, that the State is giving greater authority to
healthcare providers to conduct tests for COVID-19. Providers are being encouraged to move
away from clinical diagnosis and confirm cases through laboratory testing.
Nebraska also issued a new Directed Health Measure on Monday to allow elective surgeries to
resume on May 4 th under certain guidelines. Hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they
maintain 30% general bed availability, 30% ICU bed availability, 30% ventilator availability, and
have a two-week supply of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) in their specific
facility.
For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or LBPHD (website: www.lbphd.org or
on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public Health Department).