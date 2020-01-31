Howard County man reported missing

2007 Maroon Ford Taurus plate #49-B850

***0545*** When the sun comes up this morning please keep your eyes out for him!! We hope that he is in his car or walking looking for directions to get home!! He was possibly seen heading in to North Loup Thursday evening.

308-754-5433 (Howard County Sheriff’s Office)

Family/friends in the Elba, Cotesfield, Dannevirke, North Loup, Ord, Burwell area we have been looking for Grandpa Fred Dzingle since later this afternoon. He was last seen wearing blue bib overalls, a tan jacket and a red stocking cap. Fred is a great man, very friendly and just turned 92 last week!! Please pray for his safe return!

