Hubbard Gap Fire Scorches Estimated 4,000 Acres South of McGrew

Firefighters from throughout the region are hoping for good weather conditions Friday to help with mop-up of a blaze in the Banner County hills south of McGrew that so far has claimed an estimated 4,000 acres.

Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman Friday morning told KNEB News the flames that had scorched a significant area west of Hubbard’s Gap died down to a large extent around 3 p.m. Thursday, but there was a major run to the south once the wind shifted overnight. “It got really close to some structures on the south side of the ridge, but they got it stopped,” said Newman. “This morning we’ve got three divisions out, and we have resources from as far away as the Lake McConaughy area, and Crawford and Harrison.”

Newman says fixed-wing SEAT aircraft from Chadron and Hot Springs, S.D. made drops during Thursday’s firefight, and water-drop helicopters from the National Guard would be on hand by mid-day Friday in case hot-spots re-ignite as temperatures rise and the humidity falls.

He tells us there were a number of firefighters who suffered from heat exhaustion and had to be checked by medical personnel, and one barn was lost during the day, but no other losses were immediately known as the smoke was too thick during the daylight hours for a full assessment.

Firefighter Ministry was on hand Thursday to provide water and other supplies to those working the lines, and according to their Facebook page, was providing meals during the day Friday. Donations of bottled water, granola bars, gatorade, eye drops, chapstick, ibuprofen and bandanas were requested, and can be dropped off at the Union Bar.

Newman says determination of a cause could be made later Friday.