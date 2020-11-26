HUD Awards Nearly $116,000 to the Lexington Housing Authority and Community Development to Help Tenants Relocate

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today awarded $115,999 to the Lexington, NE Housing Authority and Community Development to provide tenant protection vouchers to Public Housing (Low-Rent) Program assisted residents. These vouchers will help households with relocation or replacement housing when their Public Housing units are slated under a HUD-approved plan for demolition and disposition actions or mandatory conversion.

“These vouchers will provide safe, sanitary, and affordable housing options for families who are impacted by the loss or conversion of public housing units,” said Regional Administrator Jason Mohr.

“HUD wants to ensure families living in public housing are not displaced when they learn their units will no longer be available due to demolition or mandatory conversion,” said Hunter Kurtz, Assistant Secretary for Public and Indian Housing. “This funding goes a long way with helping HUD keep its commitment to making sure people have decent, safe, and affordable housing.”

The housing assistance announced today is provided through HUD’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, which provides funding that assists very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market.