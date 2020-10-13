Human trafficking in Indian Country topic of Union Pacific’s LEAD virtual event

OMAHA, Neb. (Oct. 12, 2020) – Creighton University and Union Pacific’s LEAD employee resource groups invite community members to a live virtual event titled, “Waktaun: Pay Attention; Be Aware,” focused on human trafficking within Indian Country at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The virtual event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit Creighton.edu/Waktaun to register.

The victims within Indian Country face unique and difficult challenges, which make holding suspects an uphill battle. This event will highlight the hidden and disturbing reality behind the sex-trafficking demand within Indian Country. Guests will have the opportunity to hear directly from J. Dakotah, who was a victim within her own Native American community and shared her experience with interviewer Erika L. Dakin Kirby, PhD, professor of communication studies and the A.F. Jacobson Chair in Communication at Creighton University.

A panel discussion will follow with panelists Kirby Williams, outreach coordinator for the Native American Program with Legal Aid of Nebraska; Sally Frantzen, founder and president of Fighting Against Trafficking Organization; and Ye-Ting Woo, assistant United States Attorney in the Terrorism and Violent Crimes Unit in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington, located in Seattle. The moderator is Rebecca Murray, PhD, Creighton University professor of sociology and criminal justice and the associate dean for social sciences and professional programs.

Sponsors:

Union Pacific

Union Pacific’s LEAD organization is an employee resource group dedicated to a mission of fostering an environment that increases opportunities for women to advance as company leaders. These opportunities are supported by professional programming, personal development, mentoring and community involvement. The employee resource group works to unite women from across Union Pacific’s 23-state system. LEAD is an acronym that stands for Lead. Educate. Achieve. Develop. Union Pacific’s Council of Native American Heritage (CONAH) organization is an employee resource group whose mission is to focus on the recruitment, retention and advancement of Union Pacific employees of Native and Non-Native American heritage. CONAH accomplishes their mission by promoting and facilitating both personal and professional growth, by working with Union Pacific senior leadership toward an awareness of cultural issues and identifying opportunities to assist in building bridges to the Native American community.

Creighton University

Creighton University is home to the Human Trafficking Initiative (HTI), which is supported by the University’s Heider College of Business and uses data science to collect, analyze and evaluate the scope of human trafficking and identify corresponding policy solutions. Crysta Price, BA’14, MA’16, HTI director, and Terry Clark, PhD, co-director, assist all levels of law enforcement, nonprofits and government agencies by providing them with important data to guide strategy and decision-making. The long-term goal of HTI is to supply solid data and research on the prevalence and causes of human trafficking, and to identify and evaluate holistic strategies to counter the issue that can be utilized by other local, national and international organizations who are also working to tackle the issue.

Human Trafficking Support Organizations

Rejuvenating Women

Disrupting Traffic

Set Me Free Project

Magdalene Omaha / Thistle Lights

Coalition on Human Trafficking

LifeGate Church

The Salvation Army

Human Trafficking Prevention for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska

WCA Omaha

Legal Aid of Nebraska