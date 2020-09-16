Humanities Nebraska accepting applications for pandemic relief support

Beginning September 15 and with a deadline of October 1, Humanities Nebraska will again be accepting grant applications from Nebraska museums, historic sites and other cultural nonprofit organizations for pandemic relief funds. Funding for these grants has been provided by the

Nebraska Cultural Endowment in an unprecedented special distribution designed to help

support Nebraska’s arts and humanities organizations by keeping their doors open and staff

employed, while investing in delivering programming in innovative ways.

Nebraska Cultural Endowment funds are distributed to their two member partners, Humanities

Nebraska and the Nebraska Arts Council. These two organizations in turn provide funding to

arts and humanities organizations across the state. Humanities Nebraska will manage

distributions of $150,000.

Eligible organizations include:

• Non-profits with 501(c) status

• Public institutions of higher education

• State and local government agencies

• Federally recognized Native American tribal governments

Those who apply to Humanities Nebraska for these grants must demonstrate that a commit-

ment to public humanities is a significant component of the organization’s overall mission. The

National Endowment for the Humanities has defined the humanities as including (but not limited

to) history, literature, languages, jurisprudence, philosophy, comparative religion, archaeology,

ethics, the social sciences when they employ humanistic perspectives, and the history, theory,

and criticism of the arts.

Eligible organizations may request up to $10,000 in unrestricted funding to assist with

programs, retention of staff, and general operating support during the COVID-19 crisis. Based

on the number of applications expected, awards will generally be made in the range of $1,000

to $5,000, depending on organizational budget size, but in some circumstances may be

higher. This grant does not require a match or cost-share.

Organizations can view the official grant guidelines and apply online at

humanitiesnebraska.org by the October 1, 2020 deadline.

Humanities Nebraska is a private nonprofit with a mission to help Nebraskans explore what

connects us and makes us human. HN is funded in part by the NEH, private donations, an

appropriation from the Nebraska Legislature, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, a

public-private partnership with state dollars matching private dollars to benefit the arts and

humanities in Nebraska.